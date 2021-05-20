Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Insider Robert Paul Sells 4,200 Shares

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) insider Robert Paul sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $75,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 276,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,206.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert Paul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Robert Paul sold 22,300 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $428,160.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Robert Paul sold 13,800 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $306,498.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $347,451.00.

ALEC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,287. Alector, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average is $16.64.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative return on equity of 53.86% and a negative net margin of 757.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alector by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alector by 17,812.8% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 57,179 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Alector during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Alector during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alector during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

