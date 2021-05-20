Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Insider Robert Paul Sells 4,200 Shares

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) insider Robert Paul sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $75,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 276,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,206.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Robert Paul also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 7th, Robert Paul sold 22,300 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $428,160.00.
- On Tuesday, March 23rd, Robert Paul sold 13,800 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $306,498.00.
- On Tuesday, March 9th, Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $347,451.00.
ALEC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,287. Alector, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average is $16.64.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alector by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alector by 17,812.8% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 57,179 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Alector during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Alector during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alector during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.
About Alector
Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.
