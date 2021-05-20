Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives $34.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of ALEC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,843. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.64. Alector has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative net margin of 757.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alector will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alector news, insider Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $347,451.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,295.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,275 shares of company stock worth $1,082,109. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Alector by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alector by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alector during the first quarter worth $105,000. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

