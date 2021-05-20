Algorand Hits 24 Hour Volume of $541.19 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00002742 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and $541.19 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00064193 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.20 or 0.00281985 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009998 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00032465 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00009466 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005094 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,520,794,392 coins and its circulating supply is 3,044,191,922 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

