Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. CLSA reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $311.27.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $212.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.03. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $196.70 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $575.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

