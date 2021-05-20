Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.23.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATD.B shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$43.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$41.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.64. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$36.03 and a 12 month high of C$47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

