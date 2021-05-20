Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.82

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.82 and traded as high as $36.35. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $36.25, with a volume of 12,808 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANCUF. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

