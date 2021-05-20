Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT opened at $27.24 on Monday. Alkami Technology has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

