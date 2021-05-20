Alliance Global Partners Increases EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Price Target to $10.75

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) had its price objective raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $10.25 to $10.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 156.56% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of EYEG opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,101 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $730,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

About EyeGate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating inflammatory and immune diseases with a focus on the eye and nervous system in the United States. It develops PP-001, a clinical stage dihydroorotate dehydrogenase inhibitor that has been developed in two clinical-stage ophthalmic formulations, consisting of PaniJect that is in Phase Ia/IIb clinical trial for multiple diseases that affect the posterior region of the eye, including non-infectious posterior uveitis and diabetic macular edema; and PaniDrop, which is in Phase I safety study for multiple diseases that affect the ocular surface and anterior region of the eye, comprising of allergic conjunctivitis, viral conjunctivitis, and dry eye disease.

