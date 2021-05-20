Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $361.84 Million Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 264.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 661,754 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $361,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 69.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9,510.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.50.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $451.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $440.39 and a 200-day moving average of $374.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.18 and a 12-month high of $466.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,553.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. Insiders have sold 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,525 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

