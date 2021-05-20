Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $642.36 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,914,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,023 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Copart were worth $642,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Copart by 130.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $120.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.55 and a 52 week high of $130.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,533.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

