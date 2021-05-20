Allred Capital Management LLC Buys 477 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.7% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,657 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.46.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $58.98 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

