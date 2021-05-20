Allred Capital Management LLC Buys 925 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment House LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $203,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $555,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $9,009,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,203,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,175,519.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $30,290,964.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,737,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,121,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,291,465 shares of company stock valued at $120,393,734 in the last quarter.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.