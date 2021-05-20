Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 301 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 27.8% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 14.1% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Amgen by 39.2% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 70.8% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 15.1% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.86.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $248.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.10. The company has a market capitalization of $142.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

