Allred Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 246,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,531,000 after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,482.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 957 shares of company stock valued at $117,785. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.69.

Shares of AJG opened at $145.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.