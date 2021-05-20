Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,271.50 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,351.65 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,267.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,975.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

