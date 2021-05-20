Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and other diseases. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., formerly known as Nivalis Therapeutics, is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $359.44 million, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.72. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $16.37.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 80.38% and a negative net margin of 606.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,592.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $347,600. Corporate insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 70,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 15,527.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 375,306 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 194,233.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

