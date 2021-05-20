Alta Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 126.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $270,868,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,130,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,882,000 after buying an additional 2,828,377 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $79,643,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $69,062,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 95,359.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 975,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,697,000 after buying an additional 974,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.34.

Shares of YUMC opened at $65.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $65.15.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

