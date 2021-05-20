Alta Capital Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Alta Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 92.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 904,986 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KAR. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 49.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at about $255,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KAR shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

