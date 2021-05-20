Alta Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,339 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 101.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,555 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 4,815 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $230.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $178.88 and a twelve month high of $238.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

