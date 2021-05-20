Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALTA. Piper Sandler downgraded Altabancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of ALTA opened at $46.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $884.06 million, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Altabancorp has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.67.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Altabancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Altabancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its position in Altabancorp by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Altabancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Altabancorp by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Altabancorp by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 14,709 shares in the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

