AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from C$23.00 to C$24.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a na rating on the stock. AltaGas traded as high as C$24.29 and last traded at C$24.27, with a volume of 446325 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.12.

ALA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.17.

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$22.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.7799998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.97%.

About AltaGas (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

