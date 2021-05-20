Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 133 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.0% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $174,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 15.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,062,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,641,000 after buying an additional 143,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total value of $234,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,028. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

Broadcom stock opened at $441.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $180.36 billion, a PE ratio of 70.23, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $270.51 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $462.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.