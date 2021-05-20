Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 380 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the period.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $97.28 on Thursday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $72.02 and a 12 month high of $99.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

