Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Buys 11,955 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 119.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $690,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,546,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $63.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.90. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $45.72.

