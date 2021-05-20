Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $101.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.70. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $108.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

