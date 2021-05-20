Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $58.98 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

