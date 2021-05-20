Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $212.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.63. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $147.97 and a twelve month high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

