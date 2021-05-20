Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires 675 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 35.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.94.

NYSE:GD opened at $188.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.54. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $197.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 39.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

