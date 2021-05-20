Altium Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $53.45 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.31 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.30.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

