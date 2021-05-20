Altium Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.81.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock opened at $393.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $376.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.