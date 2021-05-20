Altium Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Altium Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

NYSE BX opened at $87.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $91.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.70. The company has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.83 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.99%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 70,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $6,145,224.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 269,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,613,338.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,941,402 shares of company stock valued at $138,150,607 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.