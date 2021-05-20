Altium Wealth Management LLC Takes $294,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,394,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,146.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 260,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 249,000 shares in the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,759,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 128,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 275,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 115,910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $23.09 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.78.

