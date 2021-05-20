Altium Wealth Management LLC Takes $294,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,394,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,146.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 260,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 249,000 shares in the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,759,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 128,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 275,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 115,910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $23.09 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.78.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.