Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 237.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,377 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Amdocs worth $30,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,857,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,124,773,000 after acquiring an additional 201,127 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,576,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,539,000 after acquiring an additional 82,729 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,154,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,752,000 after buying an additional 178,596 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Amdocs by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,526,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,207,000 after buying an additional 239,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,550,000 after buying an additional 1,162,232 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $76.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.42. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $54.68 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

DOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

