Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) had its target price boosted by Truist from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMTB. Raymond James raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.79.

AMTB opened at $22.70 on Monday. Amerant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $24.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $863.33 million, a PE ratio of 378.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Miguel Palacios purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,917.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

