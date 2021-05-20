American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. American Campus Communities also posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

ACC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

In related news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,849,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,393,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,838,000 after buying an additional 3,759,884 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth $59,528,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,218,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,109,000 after purchasing an additional 714,068 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Campus Communities by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 985,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,563,000 after acquiring an additional 671,188 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.00. 5,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,084. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average is $42.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

