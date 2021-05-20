American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.13% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

NYSE:ACC opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 226,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.