American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.56. American Eagle Outfitters posted earnings per share of ($0.84) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 154.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded down $1.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.80. 455,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,514,546. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

In related news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 26,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $997,217.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,413.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $5,681,080.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,169,561.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,038. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $198,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,531 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $3,246,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $142,070,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 257.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 281,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 202,985 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

