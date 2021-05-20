American Electric Power Company, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AEP. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $85.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $701,697.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,327 shares in the company, valued at $863,457.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,337 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,498. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 59.1% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 745,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,134,000 after acquiring an additional 532,411 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

