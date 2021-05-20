American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Price Target Lowered to $17.50 at Credit Suisse Group

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $17.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on American Well in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Well from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen decreased their price objective on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.

Get American Well alerts:

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. American Well has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.88.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Well will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $755,702.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,054,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,537,739.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $623,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 695,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,522,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 607,402 shares of company stock valued at $10,457,404 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its position in American Well by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170,047 shares during the period. Satter Management CO. L.P. acquired a new position in American Well during the 4th quarter worth about $159,599,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Well by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,393,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,958,000 after buying an additional 2,095,957 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,928 shares during the period. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.