American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMWL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on American Well in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of AMWL opened at $11.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.88. American Well has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. American Well’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Well will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 3,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $72,381.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 726,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,665,145.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $1,924,930.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,985,526.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 607,402 shares of company stock worth $10,457,404.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rinet Co LLC bought a new stake in American Well in the 1st quarter valued at $2,547,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in American Well in the 1st quarter valued at $2,839,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Well in the 1st quarter valued at $3,173,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in American Well by 1,185.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 166,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 153,425 shares during the period. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its stake in American Well by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

