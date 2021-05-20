American Woodmark (AMWD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect American Woodmark to post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $431.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.80 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. On average, analysts expect American Woodmark to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $92.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.60 and its 200 day moving average is $96.16. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $54.87 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

