American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Receives $94.67 Average PT from Analysts

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.67.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in American Woodmark by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 5.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMWD stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $92.83. The stock had a trading volume of 71,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,068. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 2.28. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.16.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $431.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

