Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on USAS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $3.60 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Americas Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $218.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.42. Americas Silver has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $3.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.21). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 91.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 5.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,870,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 89,716 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 16.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337 shares in the last quarter. 23.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

