AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) CFO Neal Andrew Fuller Sells 2,275 Shares of Stock

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $146,441.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,566.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AMSF opened at $64.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.30. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a one year low of $53.90 and a one year high of $70.26.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $77.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.79 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 25.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 45.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

