Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th.

AMKR opened at $19.82 on Thursday. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amkor Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,574.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $282,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,375 shares of company stock worth $2,511,550 in the last 90 days. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

