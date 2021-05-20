AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.63.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $90.28 on Monday. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $94.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 7,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $712,668.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $199,297.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,824 shares of company stock valued at $4,316,222 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 37,394 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,131,000 after acquiring an additional 110,833 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.