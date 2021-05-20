AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AMS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AMS in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut AMS from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AMS currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of AMSSY stock opened at $9.33 on Monday. AMS has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.23.

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

