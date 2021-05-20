Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Analog Devices stock traded up $6.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.26. 394,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,420. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.27 and a 200 day moving average of $149.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $109.52 and a 12-month high of $164.40.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,566.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,638. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.35.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

