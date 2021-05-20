Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Cut to $179.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target cut by analysts at Truist Securities from $183.00 to $179.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.35.
Analog Devices stock opened at $153.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $109.52 and a 52 week high of $164.40.
In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $982,365.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,638 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $574,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,299 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $178,032,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 29.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,897,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,419,000 after purchasing an additional 875,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.
Analog Devices Company Profile
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.
