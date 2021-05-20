Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Cut to $179.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target cut by analysts at Truist Securities from $183.00 to $179.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.35.

Analog Devices stock opened at $153.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $109.52 and a 52 week high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $982,365.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,638 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $574,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,299 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $178,032,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 29.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,897,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,419,000 after purchasing an additional 875,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

