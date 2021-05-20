Analysts Anticipate Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $547.39 Million

Analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will announce $547.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Itron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $538.70 million to $571.00 million. Itron reported sales of $509.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

ITRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $42,257.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,048.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,079 shares of company stock valued at $667,374 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 449.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 19,369 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth $789,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth $17,206,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Itron by 71.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 23,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 514.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 162,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,435,000 after acquiring an additional 136,324 shares during the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITRI traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $88.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,667. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.92 and a beta of 1.18. Itron has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

